Mcallen - Funeral services will be held for Maria G. Treviño at 10: 00 a.m. , at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (Blessing) in Mission. today, July 28, 2020 Interment will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram. Flores Funeral Home of Mission is in charge of arrangements.



