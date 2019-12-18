|
Pharr, TX - Maria Gloria Garcia, 76, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1943 in Pharr, TX to Santos and Anita Fonseca.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Isidoro O. Garcia; her sons, Jose Santos Garcia and David Garcia; and parents, Santos and Anita.
Maria is survived by her son, Jamie Garcia and his wife Angie; grandchildren, Anthony J. Garcia, Elisa M. Garcia, Clarissa Garcia, Erica F. Garcia, David Michael Garcia; and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 9:00pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel with a Rosary at 7:00pm.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Friday, December 10, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel with the inurnment of ashes to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel in Mission, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 18, 2019