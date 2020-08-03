1/1
Maria Gloria Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Gloria Zepeda Garcia went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 75.

She was born in Weslaco, Tx on March 31, 1945 to Paulina C. and Jose C. Zepeda Sr. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, aunt, niece and cousin.

She married the love of her life Ramiro Garcia on January 2, 1982.

She was a cheerful, devoted daughter and wife who was the caretaker for her husband and mother at the same time.

She was the oldest of the family which made her a second mother to most of her siblings.

She is survived by her brothers, Jose C. Jr. (Viola), Juan (Minerva), Abel and Mario (Pat), her sisters Alicia Z. Trevino (Juan+), Minerva Z. Figoroa (Gilbert), Arcy Z. Rodriguez (Javier+), Leonela Z. Madrigales (Benjamin) Aida Zepeda, numerous nephews and nieces, whom she loved very much.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paulina and Jose C. Zepeda Sr., her beloved husband Ramiro Garcia her brothers Armando and Enrique Zepeda.

She fought a courageous battle to the end.

We love you Sister!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved