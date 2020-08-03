McAllen - Gloria Zepeda Garcia went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 75.She was born in Weslaco, Tx on March 31, 1945 to Paulina C. and Jose C. Zepeda Sr. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, aunt, niece and cousin.She married the love of her life Ramiro Garcia on January 2, 1982.She was a cheerful, devoted daughter and wife who was the caretaker for her husband and mother at the same time.She was the oldest of the family which made her a second mother to most of her siblings.She is survived by her brothers, Jose C. Jr. (Viola), Juan (Minerva), Abel and Mario (Pat), her sisters Alicia Z. Trevino (Juan+), Minerva Z. Figoroa (Gilbert), Arcy Z. Rodriguez (Javier+), Leonela Z. Madrigales (Benjamin) Aida Zepeda, numerous nephews and nieces, whom she loved very much.She is preceded in death by her parents Paulina and Jose C. Zepeda Sr., her beloved husband Ramiro Garcia her brothers Armando and Enrique Zepeda.She fought a courageous battle to the end.We love you Sister!