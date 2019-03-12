Resources More Obituaries for Maria Garza Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maria Gloria Garza

Obituary Condolences Flowers San Marcos, TX - Gloria V. Garza, 88, passed onto the loving hands of the Lord in whom she had unwavering faith on March 3, 2019 in San Marcos Texas. Gloria was preceded in death by her Husband of 63 years, Eleazar Garza, Son Jose Alfredo Garza, Parents Tomas and Corina Villarreal, and Siblings Ramiro Villarreal and Alicia Serna Villarreal as she now joins them in the afterlife.



Gloria was born in Laredo Texas September 17, 1930 as one of four children of Tomas and Corina Villarreal. The Villarreal family eventually relocated to Premont Texas where Gloria and her siblings secured their primary educations. Gloria continued her post high school education at Texas Women's University in Denton Texas and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She later graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville Texas with a Master's degree in Bilingual Education.



After Graduation from Texas Women's University, Gloria began her career as an educator in La Joya Texas at La Joya ISD where she met her future husband Eleazar Garza recently discharged from the Army and a young veteran seeking further education. They fell in love, were married in Premont Texas on June 26, 1953 and established their residence in McAllen Texas. Their married life and love for each other spanned 63 years until there was no more life to be lived.



Gloria devoted her life to the education of children and was very aware that a quality education was the best avenue for children along the Texas border to advance their lives and their opportunities in life. As a Mid-20th Century teacher in McAllen ISD, she taught students from Kindergarten to high school and cared deeply for the success of all students. In her caring role as a teacher, she became a mentor for other teachers seeking to also have a positive impact on students.



In 1976, the family moved to Austin where Eleazar had been promoted to and transferred in his career with Texas Employment Commission. Gloria secured a teaching position with Austin ISD and taught Kindergarten at Mathews Elementary School. She later sought a position with Region 13 Education Service Center and became a Bilingual Consultant, advocating for children's bilingual education at the school districts served by Region 13.



After retirement from her career in Education, Gloria dedicated another six years in public service working with her son Ruben Eleazar in the administration of senior retirement centers in the San Marcos area. Caring for seniors was as important to her as caring for children and in her administrative role with the retirement centers the love and joy for people always shone through everything she did. She developed many close friendships with those she was entrusted to care for.



Gloria had a reverence for family and culture much like her husband Eleazar, and there was no doubt that care for their expanded family was of primary importance as defined by their love, generosity, and determination for the family's stability and success.



Gloria was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. She guided her children, adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and welcomed all to her home with open arms and generosity. She will always be remembered by family and friends for her warm and sincere smile and greeting whether formal or with a hug.



Gloria is survived by her sisters Berta Sandoval (Audomaro) and Veronica Couzynse (Bill), Children; Diana Maria Negrete (David), Maria Graciela Pratt, (Wallace), Ruben Eleazar Garza, Thomas Ricardo Garza (Maritza); Grandchildren; Tomas Pratt (Adelia), Diego Negrete (Jerry Lynn), Timothy Pratt, Claudia Negrete, Terra West (David), Taylor Pratt, Sergio Negrete (Jillian), Kathyrn Garza, Hylaree Deas (Trevor); Great Grandchildren; Christian, Aeben, Allyah, Aikia, Josh, Ryan, Chloe, and Lorenzo.



Funeral Services and Internment were conducted by Cook Walden - Capital Parks, Friday March 8, 2019. The Garza Family extends its gratitude for the special and attentive care provided by the Caregivers at Spanish Oak Trails in Pflugerville, and Hays Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in San Marcos. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.