Mission/Pharr - Maria Guadalupe Banda a long time Pharr resident was called to our Lord's side on December 4, 2019 while living at her son's home in Mission, Texas. Age and its effects put an end to a long and fruitful life.
Maria Guadalupe was born on August 8, 1922 in Ebano, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Juana Calzada and Apolonio Banda. The family moved to Gonzales, Tamaulipas, Mexico where she lived until she immigrated to the United States. This was pivotal in the survival of the family as she was able to support her mother, brother and sister still in Mexico. Time and hard work as a housekeeper enabled her to bring her adopted son, mother and brother to the United States to live with her in Pharr, Texas. One proud moment in her life was when she became a citizen of this great nation.
Maria Guadalupe was a giving loving person whose warm smile and good nature drew people to her. She loved roses and the smell of rain, music with a good refrain, and life. She believed in the goodness in everyone and never spoke ill of anyone. As a member of The Legion of Mary at St. Anne Catholic Church in Pharr she was able to touch many and helped spread the word of God.
She loved children and raised several nephews and nieces like her own. She believed her son Humberto and her nephew Lorenzo (whom she raised) to be her greatest achievements. Her love and gentle guidance raised them to be good, decent, and successful men.
Her sister Maria Luisa Banda, her son Humberto Sanchez Banda and her nephew Lorenzo Garcia III as well as other nephews and nieces she raised, and all who knew her will miss her loving care, gentle counsel, and the warmth of peace and love felt when with her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 8, 2019