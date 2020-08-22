McAllen - Maria G. Castillo, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, went to be with Our Lord on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the age of 76. Mrs. Castillo is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Jose M. Castillo, Sr (McAllen); her son Jose M. Castillo Jr and wife Esther (Alamo); her son John M. Castillo and wife Katrina (San Antonio); her son Jaime M. Castillo and wife Valerie (Round Rock) and her 10 grandchildren - Christina, Joey, Ariana, Carina, Joshua, Bianca, Julia, Cassandra, Chase and Ava. She is also survived by her brother Enrique Chavez of Dallas Texas and sister Anita. Mrs. Castillo is proceeded in death by her parents Jesus Chavez and Josefina Garza and her brother Alberto Chavez.Mrs. Castillo was born in S. Texas and moved to McAllen as a child. It was in McAllen that she met and married her life partner Jose M. Castillo, Sr. and where they together raised their 3 sons. Anyone who knew her knew that she was a strong, spirited and faithful woman of God. Her favorite saying was 'The Lord is my Shepherd' and we are comforted knowing she is resting with her Shepherd.While we are sad that our beloved Maria has left us, we rejoice in having known and loved her and we know that the world is a better place because of her.Mrs. Castillo's final resting place will be at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission Texas. Private services will be for family only.