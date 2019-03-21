|
Donna - Maria Guadalupe Estrada, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Mrs. Estrada was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, on March 1, 1933, daughter of Martin Vera and Puebla Puga Vera. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marcelino Estrada; daughter, Maria del Carmen Estrada; siblings, Nicolas Vera, Jose Vera and Remedios Fernandez.
Surviving her are her children, Flora Estrada, Mariano "Mike" (Elva) Estrada, Lorenzo (Juanita) Estrada, Tayde (Neil) Miller, Paula (David) Pena, Mary Lou (Jonathan) Leach, Elizabeth (Robert) Garza, Maria G (Roel) Mercado, David (Lilly) Estrada, Marcy Estrada; siblings, Abel Vera and Anita Sanchez. Also surviving her are 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be today, Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Donna City Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2019