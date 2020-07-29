1/1
Maria Guadalupe "Lupita" Galvan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Lupita Galvan, 91, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her residence in Mission with her daughter at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adan Galvan, her parents; Amado Garza and Maria Salinas Garza, her brothers; Jorge (Elia), Rumaldo (Albesa), and Gilberto Garza. She is survived by, her daughter, Evangelina (Enrique) Garza, grandchildren; Elette and Adam Garza, sisters; Ernestina (Jesus) Reyna, Aurora (Jose) Vega, sister in law, Emma Garza. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved