Mission - Lupita Galvan, 91, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her residence in Mission with her daughter at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adan Galvan, her parents; Amado Garza and Maria Salinas Garza, her brothers; Jorge (Elia), Rumaldo (Albesa), and Gilberto Garza. She is survived by, her daughter, Evangelina (Enrique) Garza, grandchildren; Elette and Adam Garza, sisters; Ernestina (Jesus) Reyna, Aurora (Jose) Vega, sister in law, Emma Garza. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.