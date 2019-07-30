|
Mission, Texas - Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Juanita Gonzalez, her daughter, Jennifer Casas, brothers; Rafael Gonzalez, Guadalupe Gonzalez and Filberto Gonzalez. She is survived by her children; Gracie Gonzalez, Eddie Gonzalez, Bernie Garza, Jennifer (James) Robinson, Marty Gonzalez, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers from Sunnyside, WA, 5 sisters from California and 1 sister from Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Lord and I Cemetery in Palmview. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 30, 2019