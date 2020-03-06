Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Palacios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Guadalupe Palacios

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Guadalupe Palacios Obituary
PHARR - Maria Guadalupe Palacios, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Pharr. She was born on November 2, 1926 in Pharr, Texas to Porfirio and Fidela Palacios. She lived in Pharr all of her life and was proud of her school Alma mater and attended PSJA High School in Pharr. She was guided by Faith, Family and Friends.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Funeral mass will be held Monday, February 9, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Maria's cremains will be interred at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral arrangements and services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -