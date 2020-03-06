|
PHARR - Maria Guadalupe Palacios, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Pharr. She was born on November 2, 1926 in Pharr, Texas to Porfirio and Fidela Palacios. She lived in Pharr all of her life and was proud of her school Alma mater and attended PSJA High School in Pharr. She was guided by Faith, Family and Friends.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral mass will be held Monday, February 9, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Maria's cremains will be interred at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral arrangements and services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 6, 2020