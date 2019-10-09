Home

Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
San Juan, TX
View Map
Maria Guadalupe Peña


1944 - 2019
Maria Guadalupe Peña Obituary
MCALLEN - Maria Guadalupe Pena, 85, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1934 to Alberto and Maria de los Angeles Martinez in McAllen, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband; Baldemar Pena, her parents; Alberto and Maria de los Angeles Martinez, brothers; Joaquin Roque Martinez, Antonio Martinez, Reynaldo Martinez, and her sisters; Maria Aurora Martinez, Delia Martinez, and Maria Isabel Gamez. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Cynthia Sonia Pena, Grandson, Reynaldo Baldemar Galindo, and siblings; Leonor Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Gloria Degollado, Rodolfo Martinez, Mary Acevedo Martinez, Jose Jaime Trevino, and nieces and nephews; Reynaldo Martinez, Rosie Martinez, Rudy Roque Martinez, Laura Martinez, Sylvia Begley, and several others.

Lupita was a devout Catholic who lived to serve not only her family but the Church and the Lord as well. She was kind, generous, selfless, and a mother to all. Her daily prayers were always for the health and happiness of everyone around her. One of her greatest joys was to be part of a group of parishioners at Our Lady of Sorrows Church who recited the rosary every morning. She will be greatly missed by her family and the Church community that was like family to her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen at 1:30 p.m. interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in McAllen, Texas. Funeral services and arrangements are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 9, 2019
