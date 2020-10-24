San Juan - Maria Guadalupe Ramirez, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Ramirez.Mrs. Ramirez is survived by eight children, Antonio (Esperanza) Ramirez Jr., Ramon (Annette) Ramirez, Maria (Kenneth) Williams, Teresa Hinojosa, Juan (Eva) Ramirez, Mary (Robert) Galaviz, Jose Angel Ramirez, Armando (Marlen) Ramirez; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Pueblo Mendez, Ofelia Herrera Rojas, Salvador Herrera, Consuelo Herrera, Jose Herrera, and Carlos Herrera.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.