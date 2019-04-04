|
Mission - Maria Guadalupe "Ma Lupe" Reyna, 85, passed away on April 2, 2019, at Paxvilla Hospice in McAllen.
Ma Lupe was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Reyna. Jr.; children Robert "Bobby" Reyna, Francisco "Frank" Reyna, Antonio "Tony" Reyna III.
She is survived by her children Diane (Noe) Acevedo, Sylvia (Hilario Del Valle) Reyna, Miguel "Henry" (Lucy) Reyna, Leticia "Letty" Reyna, Richard "Ricky" (Arcelia) Reyna. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 1-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 4, 2019