Maria Guadalupe "Mary" Segura Obituary
Edinburg - Maria "Mary" Guadalupe Segura, 78, went home to our Lord Sunday, May 12, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in Weslaco, Mrs. Segura had lived in Edinburg all of her life. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Rubio; and her parents, Manuela C. Gonzalez and Lazaro Garza.

Mrs. Segura is survived by seven children, Alma (Tony) Castillo, Ida (Artemio) Contreras, both of Edinburg, Mary (Javier) Villegas of Elsa, Jose R. (Maggie) Aguirre Jr. of Harlingen, Rene Apps, Ricardo Apps, both of Austin and Beatriz (Jorge Segovia) Gonzalez of Edinburg; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 14, 2019
