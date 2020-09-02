Edinburg - Maria Guadalupe Zuniga, 53, went home to our Lord Sunday, August 9, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her father, Juan Joel Alcala.Mrs. Zuniga is survived by her loving husband, Pedro Zuniga; four children, Yaneth Carolina Zuniga, Juan Carlos Zuniga, Mario Alberto Zuniga, Jorge Armando Alcala, all of Edinburg; eight grandchildren; and her mother, Maria Olga Alcala.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 2 p.m. funeral service Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.