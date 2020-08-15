1/1
Maria Gutierrez
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria de Jesus Cavazos Gutierrez was born on June 19, 1924 in Mission, TX. She was a living testament, proving you can be anything you set your mind to. Maria, also known to friends and family, as "Mary," loved life. Mary married Baldemar Gutierrez shortly before he left for the Army in 1945. They had three children; Dianne, Delpha, Baldemar Jr, and were married for over 50 years. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Growing up in the 1930's, she was the only sister, among 3 brothers. She managed to finish school by obtaining a GED, and went on to own her own hair salon. She later studied nursing, and went on to become an LVN, (licensed vocational nurse). She worked at Mission Hospital for many years, helped countless women deliver their babies, and she loved her job.

While Mary worked at Mission Hospital, Baldemar Sr. worked as the manager of the Border Theater during the Mission theater's "golden age." They were a hard-working family that lived their entire lives in Mission, surrounded by relatives, friends and neighbors. Mary was always a strong role model to her children and grandchildren. She became an educated professional, while raising a family, during a time it was not common for women to do so. She also managed to remain dedicated to her Catholic faith, while making church a priority in her family.

Her family was fortunate to have the opportunity to throw her one last birthday celebration in June 2020, when she turned 96. Her children and family love her and will miss her dearly.



Viewing for Maria C. Gutierrez will be August 18th from 4:30-8:30, with rosary at 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Burial services will be on August 19th, beginning with a mass at 10:00 am at Guadalupe Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 am at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
04:30 - 08:30 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved