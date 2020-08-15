Maria de Jesus Cavazos Gutierrez was born on June 19, 1924 in Mission, TX. She was a living testament, proving you can be anything you set your mind to. Maria, also known to friends and family, as "Mary," loved life. Mary married Baldemar Gutierrez shortly before he left for the Army in 1945. They had three children; Dianne, Delpha, Baldemar Jr, and were married for over 50 years. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.Growing up in the 1930's, she was the only sister, among 3 brothers. She managed to finish school by obtaining a GED, and went on to own her own hair salon. She later studied nursing, and went on to become an LVN, (licensed vocational nurse). She worked at Mission Hospital for many years, helped countless women deliver their babies, and she loved her job.While Mary worked at Mission Hospital, Baldemar Sr. worked as the manager of the Border Theater during the Mission theater's "golden age." They were a hard-working family that lived their entire lives in Mission, surrounded by relatives, friends and neighbors. Mary was always a strong role model to her children and grandchildren. She became an educated professional, while raising a family, during a time it was not common for women to do so. She also managed to remain dedicated to her Catholic faith, while making church a priority in her family.Her family was fortunate to have the opportunity to throw her one last birthday celebration in June 2020, when she turned 96. Her children and family love her and will miss her dearly.Viewing for Maria C. Gutierrez will be August 18th from 4:30-8:30, with rosary at 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Burial services will be on August 19th, beginning with a mass at 10:00 am at Guadalupe Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 am at Valley Memorial Gardens.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.