Roma - Maria Hilda Munoz, age 86, passed away on February 25, 2020 at DHR Hospice in Edinburg, Texas. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents Adulfo M. Munoz Sr. and Delfina Garza Munoz. Her brothers and sisters Aminta M. Mc Call, Adulfo M. Munoz Jr., Nance Eliot Munoz, Edna M. Hernandez. Her Aunts Tomasita Munoz and Elvira Munoz and also numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her Sister Olga Munoz Donnelly from Zapata. Sisters-in-law, Arabela R. Munoz from Zapata and Thalia H. Munoz from Roma and brother-in-law, Raul Hernandez from Rio Grande City, and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Hilda received a nursing degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas. She enjoyed her career in health care and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Hilda was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 p.m. and continue on Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Of Refuge Catholic Church in Roma, TX. Interment will follow at the Los Saenz Cemetery. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home of Roma, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020