Maria Hilda Paz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Juan - Maria Hilda Paz went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020.

She resided at San Juan Nursing Home.

Hilda was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Paz.

She is survived by her guardians, Ramon and Leonila Ortega. Other survivors include a large number of cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as grand-nieces and nephews.

Her life's dedication was to take care of her mother's well-being, and to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Legion of Mary. Hilda volunteered at San Juan Nursing Home for 40 years. She worked as a clerk at several businesses in San Juan and Pharr and served as a librarian at San Juan Library. Hilda loved her cats and the Dallas Cowboys with all her heart. She was a very active and happy person. We want to express our gratitude to the staff and administrators of San Juan Nursing Home, and to the Diocese of Brownsville.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Interment
San Juan Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved