San Juan - Maria Hilda Paz went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020.She resided at San Juan Nursing Home.Hilda was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Paz.She is survived by her guardians, Ramon and Leonila Ortega. Other survivors include a large number of cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as grand-nieces and nephews.Her life's dedication was to take care of her mother's well-being, and to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Legion of Mary. Hilda volunteered at San Juan Nursing Home for 40 years. She worked as a clerk at several businesses in San Juan and Pharr and served as a librarian at San Juan Library. Hilda loved her cats and the Dallas Cowboys with all her heart. She was a very active and happy person. We want to express our gratitude to the staff and administrators of San Juan Nursing Home, and to the Diocese of Brownsville.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.