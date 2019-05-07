Home

Maria Hortencia Galvan Obituary
Alton - Alton - Maria Hortencia Galvan, 71, born in Mission, Texas on January 29, 1948 passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Salas and Maria Espinoza and her brother, Francisco Salas Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Arturo R. Galvan; sons and daughter, Arturo R. (Maribel) Galvan Jr., Gerald Galvan, and Cynthia (Oscar) Galvan Rosa; sisters, Sylvia Vela, Olga Salas, Alicia Cano, Elizabeth Salas, and Maribel Garza and 9 grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Virgil Wilson's Event Center in Mission. Funeral mass will be officiated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Interment will follow at Lord & I Cemetery in Palmview. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 7, 2019
