Pharr - Maria I. Flores, beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt peacefully entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.She was accompanied at her passing by her loving husband, Rigoberto Flores, who assured her that she was his greatest love, held her by the hand and tenderly sang to her as she drifted into her peaceful passing. Although difficult to let go, there is comfort knowing there is a perpetual light shining upon her and she is now resting in the arms of our Lord.Born in Starr County, Mrs. Flores had lived in Pharr most of her life and was a devoted member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.Maria I. Flores was preceded in death by her son, Raul Flores. She was born to the late, Julian and Paulita Rocha. Beside her son and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Enedina Serna and Rene Rocha.Mrs. Flores is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Rigoberto Flores; and by her sister, Margarita (Juan) Ybarra, of Pharr; and by her many nieces and nephews.A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. In consideration of the current pandemic and associated health risks, there will be a public service at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Monday, November 9, 2020. A brief service at 12 noon Tuesday, November 10, 2020, will be held at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.