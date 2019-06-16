Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Leal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Ignacia Lopez Leal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Ignacia Lopez Leal Obituary
Alton - Maria Ignacia Lopez Leal, 88, went to be with our Lord Friday, June 14, 2019. Maria was born on April 27, 1931, in Los Villarreales, Tamps., Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband Porfirio G. Leal; her parents: Joaquin Lopez and Teresa Solis; her siblings: Poilcarpia Lopez; Arcadio Lopez; Benito Lopez; Costancio Lopez, Joaquin Lopez and Quirino Lopez.

She survived by her daughter Maria Juanita Leal-Perales (Israel Perales Jr.); her grandsons: Porfirio Alejandro T. and Jamie J. Reyes; her granddaughter: Annalisa Marie Perales; her brother: Guadalupe Lopez.

A woman of great faith, a big heart, always willing to help others and share a prayer. Mrs. Leal adored her family and friends as well as her cherished pets.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 PM with a rosary being recited at 7:00 PM at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Cremation is to follow. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now