Alton - Maria Ignacia Lopez Leal, 88, went to be with our Lord Friday, June 14, 2019. Maria was born on April 27, 1931, in Los Villarreales, Tamps., Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband Porfirio G. Leal; her parents: Joaquin Lopez and Teresa Solis; her siblings: Poilcarpia Lopez; Arcadio Lopez; Benito Lopez; Costancio Lopez, Joaquin Lopez and Quirino Lopez.



She survived by her daughter Maria Juanita Leal-Perales (Israel Perales Jr.); her grandsons: Porfirio Alejandro T. and Jamie J. Reyes; her granddaughter: Annalisa Marie Perales; her brother: Guadalupe Lopez.



A woman of great faith, a big heart, always willing to help others and share a prayer. Mrs. Leal adored her family and friends as well as her cherished pets.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 PM with a rosary being recited at 7:00 PM at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Cremation is to follow. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary