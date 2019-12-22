|
|
Mission - Maria Ines Cisneros, age 83, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center.
She was a native of Santa Rita, Zacatecas and was preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Cisneros, a daughter, Joaquina Rodriguez, parents, Juanita & Jesus Cruz and a brother, Elias Cruz.
She is survived by a daughter, Alma D. Guerrero of Mission, a son, Agustin Cisneros of Edinburg, a sister, Aurora Reyna, 4 brothers, Manuel, Miguel, Carlos & Efrain Cruz, and by 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 9:00 pm, Today, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 22, 2019