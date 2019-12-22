Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Cisneros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Ines Cisneros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Ines Cisneros Obituary
Mission - Maria Ines Cisneros, age 83, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center.

She was a native of Santa Rita, Zacatecas and was preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Cisneros, a daughter, Joaquina Rodriguez, parents, Juanita & Jesus Cruz and a brother, Elias Cruz.

She is survived by a daughter, Alma D. Guerrero of Mission, a son, Agustin Cisneros of Edinburg, a sister, Aurora Reyna, 4 brothers, Manuel, Miguel, Carlos & Efrain Cruz, and by 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 9:00 pm, Today, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -