McAllen - Maria Inez "Chita" Garcia,74, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 in McAllen, Tx. Maria was born on January 18, 1945 in McAllen, Tx to the late Jesus "Chuy" & Maria Perez. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Juan M. Perez, Ida Linda Caban & Luis A. Perez.



Maria is survived by her Husband: Juan M. Garcia; Children: Evelyn "Jeannie" (Roberto) Pena, Juan M. (Priscilla) Garcia, Jr., Jose M. Garcia, Jesus M. Garcia; Siblings: Rene V. Perez & Ruben R. Perez; Grandchildren: Bianca M. Pena & Alex A. Garcia; Great-Grandchildren: Roberto A. Diaz, Ramiro E. Diaz & Delilah J. Diaz. "Chita" was a life long resident of McAllen, Tx and worked as a secretary for Health Services at McAllen ISD and retired after 37 years of service. She was passionately devoted to her family and friends, however her greatest loves were her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will then follow to La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Published in The Monitor on May 16, 2019