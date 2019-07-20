Home

Maria Inez Ortiz Obituary
Pharr - Maria Inez Ortiz, 84, was born on March 19, 1935 and passed away on July 18, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Alfonso Ortiz.

Mrs. Ortiz is survived by her children, Irene Ramirez (Juan), Jerry Ortiz (Linda), Edith Medrano (Hector), Alfonso Ortiz (Sandy), Corina Ortiz (Michael), and Israel Ortiz (Gloria); 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Maria del Refugio Perez; and her loyal companion, Cowboy, her dog.

Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on July 20, 2019
