Maria Irene Espinoza
McAllen - Maria Irene Espinoza, was called to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She's proceeded in death by her parents Jose & Flavia Macias; her husband: Patricio Espinoza.

She is survived by her son: Orlando and grandaughter: Bianca Espinoza; her siblings: Jose Macias Jr, Joe & Manuel

Fonseca, Berta M. Jimenez, Enedelia M. Ledesma and Norma Macias and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Irene was a loving individual with a heart of gold. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and a great friend to all.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
