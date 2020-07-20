McAllen - Maria Irene Espinoza, was called to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She's proceeded in death by her parents Jose & Flavia Macias; her husband: Patricio Espinoza.She is survived by her son: Orlando and grandaughter: Bianca Espinoza; her siblings: Jose Macias Jr, Joe & ManuelFonseca, Berta M. Jimenez, Enedelia M. Ledesma and Norma Macias and an abundance of nieces and nephews.Irene was a loving individual with a heart of gold. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and a great friend to all.Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.