|
|
Edinburg - Maria Irma Rodriguez, 66, entered eternal rest Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
Mrs. Rodriguez was a life-long resident of Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ubaldo Rodriguez.
Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by four children, Marivel (Jesse) Cantu of San Marcos, Texas, Luis Ubaldo (Hilary) Rodriguez of Bath, Maine, Lorinda (Martin) Torres of Maxwell, Texas, Samuel Rodriguez of Edinburg; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; four sisters, Angelita Mendoza of Houston, Estella Morin, Elvira Rodriguez, Irene Guffey, all of Edinburg; and two brothers, Arturo Sanchez of Ewa, Hawaii, Enrique Sanchez of Houston.
Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019