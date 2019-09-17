Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Irma Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Irma Rodriguez Obituary
Edinburg - Maria Irma Rodriguez, 66, entered eternal rest Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.

Mrs. Rodriguez was a life-long resident of Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ubaldo Rodriguez.

Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by four children, Marivel (Jesse) Cantu of San Marcos, Texas, Luis Ubaldo (Hilary) Rodriguez of Bath, Maine, Lorinda (Martin) Torres of Maxwell, Texas, Samuel Rodriguez of Edinburg; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; four sisters, Angelita Mendoza of Houston, Estella Morin, Elvira Rodriguez, Irene Guffey, all of Edinburg; and two brothers, Arturo Sanchez of Ewa, Hawaii, Enrique Sanchez of Houston.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now