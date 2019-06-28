EDINBURG - Maria Isabel "Chavelita" Luna, 79, went home to our Lord Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.



Born in Edinburg, she was a lifetime resident and member of First Baptist Church in San Juan. Chavelita was devoted to her faith and her family. She dedicated her life to her beloved husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, and traveling to Washington State to visit her son. Mrs. Luna is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Gumaro Luna of Edinburg; four children, Rogelio Luna of Washington State, Rebecca (David) Corpus of Edinburg, Abel (Alma) Luna of McAllen, Cindy (Sal) Rodriguez of San Juan; ten grandchildren, David Corpus Jr., Esteban Corpus, Crystal Corpus Lopez, Cesar Luna, Veronica Luna, Claudia Luna, Carlos Luna, Sophia Luna, Isabela Rodriguez, Sal Rodriguez; six great-grandchildren, Esteban Corpus Jr., Emily Corpus, Matthew Corpus, Ivan Lopez, Chelsea Lopez, Brandon Luna; numerous family members.



Visitation will take place from 4 to 9 pm., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church in San Juan. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019