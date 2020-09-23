1/1
Maria Isabel (Chavelita) Pacheco
McAllen - Maria Isabel (Chavelita) Pacheco, 93, went to be with our Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020, at her place of residence. Mrs. Pacheco is survived by her adoring and loving children which includes her three daughters, Diana, Sylvia and Sandra and a son, Jose Luis Pacheco; eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Isidra and Cosme Gonzalez, Sr., her son, Conrado Pacheco, Jr., her beloved granddaughter, Cynthia Mandujano; her sisters, Conchita Mancias, Petra Gonzalez and her brother, Francisco Gonzalez.

Our beloved mother will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. The Pacheco and Gonzalez families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 23, 2020.
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
