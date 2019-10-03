The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCaleb Funeral Home
900 West 4th Street
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Cantu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria J. Cantu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria J. Cantu Obituary
Weslaco - Maria was born in Sarita, TX, on October 15, 1914, on the Kennedy Ranch, to Manuel and Rosa Cadriel De La Rosa. She was orphaned at the young age of 4 and was raised by her maternal grandmother, Pelipa Cadriel who lived in Brownsville. She married Henry C. Cantu in 1938 and moved to Raymondville where she lived for 50 years. She worked as a seamstress and salesperson for Rhone's Man Shop for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, spouse, her sisters Josefina Alcala, and Cruz Solis, her brother Agustin De La Rosa, and her son-in-law Carlos Guerra.

She is survived by her son Mario R. Cantu (Celia Leal), and her daughter Genoveva Cantu Guerra; her grandchildren Carlos Guerra Jr., Ricardo J. Guerra (Myriam C.), Ana I. Guerra Arroyo (Victor), Mario (Rick) Cantu Jr., Diana (DeeDee) Cantu Brown (Scott), Belinda Cantu Garcia (Daniel); her great-grandchildren, Julio C. Marines Jr., Christopher J. Marines, Victoria E. Guerra, Enrique A. Guerra, Tiana K. Guerra and Dominic M. Guerra, Mario R. Cantu III, Corina Cantu, Hillary Brown, Scott Brown Jr., Emily Garcia, Levi Garcia and Dinah Garcia.

Mary was a strong person of faith. She gave selflessly of her time to family and friends in need. She will always be remembered for the amazingly kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that she was. Mary was a wonderful cook with a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, at McCaleb Funeral Home Chapel, 1-9 pm, with a Holy Rosary at 8 pm. Mass will be celebrated by Father Francisco Solis on Saturday, October 5th, at 12 pm, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Julio C. Marines, Jr., Christopher J. Marines, Scott Brown Jr., Enrique A Guerra, Mario R Cantu III, Dominic M. Guerra, and Levi Garcia.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCaleb Funeral Home
Download Now