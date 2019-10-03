|
|
Weslaco - Maria was born in Sarita, TX, on October 15, 1914, on the Kennedy Ranch, to Manuel and Rosa Cadriel De La Rosa. She was orphaned at the young age of 4 and was raised by her maternal grandmother, Pelipa Cadriel who lived in Brownsville. She married Henry C. Cantu in 1938 and moved to Raymondville where she lived for 50 years. She worked as a seamstress and salesperson for Rhone's Man Shop for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, spouse, her sisters Josefina Alcala, and Cruz Solis, her brother Agustin De La Rosa, and her son-in-law Carlos Guerra.
She is survived by her son Mario R. Cantu (Celia Leal), and her daughter Genoveva Cantu Guerra; her grandchildren Carlos Guerra Jr., Ricardo J. Guerra (Myriam C.), Ana I. Guerra Arroyo (Victor), Mario (Rick) Cantu Jr., Diana (DeeDee) Cantu Brown (Scott), Belinda Cantu Garcia (Daniel); her great-grandchildren, Julio C. Marines Jr., Christopher J. Marines, Victoria E. Guerra, Enrique A. Guerra, Tiana K. Guerra and Dominic M. Guerra, Mario R. Cantu III, Corina Cantu, Hillary Brown, Scott Brown Jr., Emily Garcia, Levi Garcia and Dinah Garcia.
Mary was a strong person of faith. She gave selflessly of her time to family and friends in need. She will always be remembered for the amazingly kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that she was. Mary was a wonderful cook with a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, at McCaleb Funeral Home Chapel, 1-9 pm, with a Holy Rosary at 8 pm. Mass will be celebrated by Father Francisco Solis on Saturday, October 5th, at 12 pm, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Julio C. Marines, Jr., Christopher J. Marines, Scott Brown Jr., Enrique A Guerra, Mario R Cantu III, Dominic M. Guerra, and Levi Garcia.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2019