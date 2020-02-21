|
|
McAllen, TX - Maria Josefa Gonzalez Gonzalez, 93, died 12th February 2020 at Grand Terrace Nursing Home in McAllen TX, after a long-fought illness. Her funeral service was held Thursday February 12 at Elizondo's Funeral home in Mission. Was Transported to Gayosso Funeral Home in Reynosa Tamps, MX followed by Burial.
Maria Josefa was born on December 25th, 1926 in Nieves, Zacatecas, MX. She remained single her whole life. Had no children but loved her family greatly. She was preceded by Joaquin Rodriguez brother, Pedro Gonzalez, brother, Amalia Oyervides de Arroyo, sister, Ofelia Oyervides de Garcia, sister, Guillermina Gonzalez de Rodriguez, sister. She is survived by Maria Luz Gonzalez de Lozano, sister, Manuel Javier Gonzalez Gonzalez, brother, Jose Ismael Ramirez Gonzalez, brother.
Maria J. Gonzalez was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she opened her heart and her home to many family and friends over the years and she will be sorely missed. Maria worked with the Roberts Family of Edinburg for over 50 Yrs. as a caregiver.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 21, 2020