McAllen - Sullivan City - Maria L. Benavides, 100, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital in McAllen, Texas. She was born on August 13, 1919 in El Perdido Ranch Starr County, Texas to Teresa Hinojosa and Melecio Longoria. She is preceded in death by her parents Melecio Longoria and Teresa Hinojosa; her husband: Rosendo Benavides; daughter: Noemi Benavides and her grandson: Seferino Lopez Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children: Roel R. Benavides, Joel (Dora) Benavides and Nidia (Martin) Benavides. She will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a 7:00 pm rosary at the Lord and I Funeral Home in Sullivan City. The visitation, in accordance with the state mandate, will be limited to 10 guests. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Benavides Cemetery in Sullivan City. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com Funeral services are under the direction of the Virgil Wilson Mortuary of Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2020.