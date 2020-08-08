McAllen - McAllen- Maria L. Mercado, 83 was called to her heavenly home by the Lord on July 27, 2020 at Rio Grande Hospital, McAllen.She was preceded in death by her husband, Julio R. Mercado; and sons Daniel A. Mercado and Antonio A. Mercado.Left to cherish her memory is two sons Francisco J.Mercado of Houston; and Julio A. Mercado of McAllen; her daughter Dolores (William) Butler of Alabama.Maria was a hard working woman who was dedicated to and had endless love for her family. In her most recent years, she treasured being both agrandmother and great grandmother.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Riviera Funeral Home of McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. The family has entrusted all funeral arrangements to Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.