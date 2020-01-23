Home

Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5614
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
La Feria, TX
View Map
Maria Levrier Diaz


1959 - 2020
Maria Levrier Diaz Obituary
Maria Levrier Diaz, LA FERIA, TX. – Maria Levrier Diaz, born July 5, 1959, age 60 passed away peacefully in her sleep at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Maria was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for spoiling her grandchildren, her love of roses, and most importantly being around her family. She loved to travel and lived life to the fullest.

Maria is survived by her loving husband Ruben Diaz and their 6 children, Debbie Elizondo (Tony), Michelle Garnica (Albert), Ruben Zambrano (Anna), Richard Zambrano (Martha), Alyssa Salazar (Jeremiah), Angelica Zambrano and 16 grandchildren Jordan, Josiah, Elyssa, Iliana, Jason, A.R., Mateo, Haley, Savian, Kaydence, Olivia, Kylie, Sophia, Bradley, Jace, and Baby Ruben. She is also survived by 7 siblings Olga Levrier (+Eleodoro Levrier Jr.) of Huron, California, Lupe Levrier (Darlene) of Dixon, California, Roberto T. Levrier (Oralia), Eva Levrier (+Luis Levrier), Francisco Levrier (Maria), Otilia Levrier, Andres Levrier of Austin, Texas, Mary Jane Levrier (Robert Garza) of Angleton, Texas, Juan Levrier (Belia), and George Levrier (Enedelia). She is preceded in death by her parents Eleodoro and Paula Levrier, brother Eleodoro Levrier Jr., brother Luis Levrier, and nephew Joe David Levrier. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church in La Feria, TX at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Cemetery in La Feria, TX. Sign the guestbook at: http://www.legacy.com/obituaries /valleystar/
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 23, 2020
