Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Maria Lopez Obituary
Peñitas - Maria Lopez, age 91, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center.

She was a native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon and a 10 year owner of Cabrito al Pastor Restaurant in Mission. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Cruz Lopez, a daughter, Laura Lopez Gutierrez, a son, Armando Lopez, a sister, Imelda Ramos, a brother, Ramon Ramos and by 5 grandchildren.

She is survived by 8 children: Yolanda Lopez Ramirez of Burbank, CA, Catalina Lopez Alaniz of Penitas, Jose Cruz Lopez, Jr. of Penitas, Juana Rosalva Lopez of Acton, CA, Myrna Leticia Lopez Sahagun of Killeen, Hector Lopez of TN, Joel Lopez of Killeen & Myrthala Lopez of CA, 2 sisters, Modesta and Francisca Martinez, a brother, Leonardo Martinez and 28 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren & 5 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Today, Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 8, 2019
