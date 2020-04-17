Mercedes - Maria Luisa de la Cerda, 84, passed away at her residence in Mercedes on April 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband Herman de la Cerda; 2 sons: Robert de la Cerda, Herman de la Cerda Jr., 1 daughter: Edna de la Cerda Sierra all of Mercedes. Also surviving her are 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was a Physical Education Coach for 33 years at Mercedes Independent School District. Services are under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 17, 2020.