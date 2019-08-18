Home

Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
Maria Luisa (Lugo) Hernandez

Maria Luisa (Lugo) Hernandez Obituary
Donna - Maria Luisa (Lugo) Hernandez, 83, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, August 19, 2019 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Monday night. Funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.

Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 18, 2019
