|
|
Donna - Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Maria Luisa Lugo Hernandez, peacefully left this earth, August 17, 2019, surrounded by those she loved the most: her husband, Juan, and sons, George (Brenda); Johnny (Joy); daughters, Gloria (Bob) Henderson; Cynthia (+Tony) Ayala; Julie (Greg) Lynch; Rosie Hernandez; and Melissa (Matthew) Jones.
She was born November 15, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan Pablo and Guadalupe Lugo, as well as her sister Beatriz, and brothers Alfredo, Robert and Frank Lugo.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Lydia Jimenez; brothers, Juan, Roy, and Joe Lugo, as well as 15 grandchildren; Heather, Amber, Aaron, Melinda, James, Kimberly, Alex, Anthony, Alyssa, Austin, Travis, Jenna, Jared, Forrest, Josh, Emily and 6 great-grandchildren; Charlotte, Valor, Ryler, Landon, Ella and Graham
She was lovingly known as Aunt Weezie to her nieces and nephews who considered her a second mom. Growing up, she was the fearless one, the driver, who packed her kids and Lydia's into her green station wagon and off they went to run errands. Thank goodness seat belt laws weren't as strict then because everyone was bouncing around in the back.
Mom was a Donna Redskin cheerleader who never lost her love for the hometown team. Fridays were family nights at the stadium surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was the loudest and most passionate fan there!
She was a loyal and thoughtful friend to all. If she knew someone was ill or going through hard times, she always arrived at one's home with a little gift, a card (with money), or sweet bread. She loved to visit her friends or call to see how they were doing.
Mother was a blessing to her family and passed along many traditions to her kids and grandkids, such as making bunuelos from scratch although it was difficult to get an exact measurement for anything. It was always, "add a pinch of this and a handful of that!" From now on, that's how all her recipes will be prepared in the future!
Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy. She lived passionately for them and always had words of wisdom for all. However, when she couldn't remember the exact quote, she invented her own which led to hilarious moments. We will never forget you, Mom.
Special thanks to Dr. Donna Mery and caregivers Graciela and Vicky, as well as staff at Knapp Medical Center and Mid Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Pallbearers will be Greg and Travis Lynch; Jared Hernandez, Matthew, Forrest and Joshua Jones; Anthony Ayala, and Aaron Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers are James Henderson and Austin Lynch.
Visitation will be at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, Sunday 5-9 PM and Monday 12-9 PM with a rosary at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donna. Internment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 19, 2019