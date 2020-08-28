Edinburg - Maria Luisa Leal, 80, entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Edinburg. She was born January 31, 1940 in Cadereyta, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the daughter of Pedro and Antonia (Iglesias) Villanueva. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rosendo Leal on Jan. 20, 2002.She is survived by her children: Juan Leal of Edinburg, Rogelio Leal of Mission, Janie Farias of McAllen, Tonie Carbajal of Mission, Mary Saenz of Edinburg, Mary Garcia of McAllen, Lou Pena of McAllen and Mary Leal of San Antonio; sister: Maria Elena Villanueva de Martinez of Monterrey; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer service at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Interment will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.