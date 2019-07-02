Edinburg - Maria Luis Mosqueda, 85, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July, 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in La Reforma, Texas to the late Juan and Rosa Garcia, Mary worked to support her family starting at the age of twelve. She worked hard to make sure her family's needs were met. She enjoyed singing, working on crossword puzzles while drinking coffee and eating sweets; and correcting her sons and spoiling her grandkids.



Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, David Mosqueda. She is survived by her adoring children which include, David E. Mosqueda, Nora L. (Gilbert) Saavedra, Dr. Robert A. (Sylvia); and Alberto V. (Rosalinda) Mosqueda; five granddaughters; Victoria Mosqueda, Sarah Saavedra, Andrea Mosqueda, Alexandria Mosqueda and Monica Mosqueda ; her sister, Fidencia Salazar and numerous nieces and nephews.



Viewing and visitations will begin today, Tueday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel in McAllen. A Chapel service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemery, 2520 South Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas.



The Mosqueda family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on July 2, 2019