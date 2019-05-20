The Monitor Obituaries
Services
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
McAllen, TX
Interment
Following Services
La Piedad Cemetery
McAllen, TX
Maria Luisa "Licha" Ordoñez

Maria Luisa "Licha" Ordoñez Obituary
McAllen - Maria Luisa "Licha" Ordonez, 58, went to be with our Lord, Friday May 17, 2019, in Edinburg. Born in Lubbock, Texas she had lived McAllen most of her life. Mrs. Ordonez was preceded in death by her father, Roberto Martinez; two brothers, Rogelio and Roberto Martinez Jr.

A graduate from PSJA High School, her last employment was with children of special needs at PSJA High School. Licha was known for her caring heart and humble personality. She was not just any daughter, sister, mother, aunt or friend. He hobbies were traveling, camping, playing bingo, fishing, music, dancing, rooting for her Cowboys, and family time. Licha will be immensely missed by all who she touched by heart.

Mrs. Ordonez is survived by her husband, Leonel Ordonez; her daughter, Sandra Lee (Javier) Frias; two stepchildren, Melinda McDuffie and Jorge Ordonez; two grandchildren, Anthony and Victoria Frias; her mother, Antonia Martinez; 11 siblings, Maria (Juan) Sanchez, Ruben (Rosa) Martinez, Dolores (Rafael) Fortuna, Pedro (Alicia) Martinez, Domingo (Elsa) Martinez, Rachel Garcia, Sylvia Ocanas, Rosalinda (Martin) Perez, Jesus (Eva) Martinez, Janie (Rene) Salinas, and Gloria (Manny) Lopez; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, May 20, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 20, 2019
