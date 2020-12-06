McAllen, Texas - Maria Luisa Sanchez Cantu, 81, entered eternal rest Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Maria Luisa was born in McAllen, Texas on February 14, 1939 to Pablo and Jilma Sanchez. Maria Luisa was a long time resident of McAllen. She attended McAllen High School, graduating in 1958, attended Pan American University, and worked for McAllen ISD for many years. She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for many years. Maria Luisa enjoyed gambling, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her breakfast club friends; but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband of 55 years, Roberto, her children and grandchildren. Maria Luisa was a beautiful person who was generous and kind to all who knew her. Maria Luisa lived life to its fullest.Maria Luisa was preceded in death by her parents; Her three brothers- Pablo Sanchez Jr., Agustin (Cuna) Sanchez, and Daniel Sanchez.Left to cherish her memory is her husband Roberto Cantu; her children- Roberto (Lisa) Cantu Jr., Carlos Omar Cantu, Larisa Cantu, and Ana Luisa (Miguel) Cantu-Carmona; and her grandchildren- Darrylle Ryan Garza, Adriana Lizette Cantu, Laura Andrea Cantu, Victoria Alejandra Cantu, Miguel Alejandro Carmona, Mario Andres Carmona and Isabella Anahi Carmona. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and two step grandchildren- Zach and Alexandria Garcia.Maria Luisa will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will be at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans' Cemetery in Mission at 1:00 pm.