Maria Luisa Uvalle

Maria Luisa Uvalle Obituary
Weslaco - Donna - Maria Luisa Uvalle, 68, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

She was born on August 25, 1951, in Gonzalez, Tamp (Mexico); daughter of Francisco Uvalle and Tiburcia Hernandez.

She is survived by her children: Hector Jasso and Griselda Alvarez; her brothers: Jesus Uvalle, Jorge Uvalle, Ramon Uvalle; her sisters: Concepcion Balderas, Amalia Zepeda, Socorro Sanchez, Francisca Sanchez, Carmen Del Angel; her 3 grandchildren: Ryu (Rallito) Jasso, Aiden (Colatito) Jasso and Brianna Alvarez.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 7 p.m. Cremation will be on a later date.

Funeral Services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 3, 2020
