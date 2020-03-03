|
Weslaco - Donna - Maria Luisa Uvalle, 68, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.
She was born on August 25, 1951, in Gonzalez, Tamp (Mexico); daughter of Francisco Uvalle and Tiburcia Hernandez.
She is survived by her children: Hector Jasso and Griselda Alvarez; her brothers: Jesus Uvalle, Jorge Uvalle, Ramon Uvalle; her sisters: Concepcion Balderas, Amalia Zepeda, Socorro Sanchez, Francisca Sanchez, Carmen Del Angel; her 3 grandchildren: Ryu (Rallito) Jasso, Aiden (Colatito) Jasso and Brianna Alvarez.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 7 p.m. Cremation will be on a later date.
Funeral Services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 3, 2020