Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Mission, TX
Maria Luisa Villegas Obituary
Mission - Maria Luisa Villegas, 76, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence in Mission. She was born on January 18, 1943 in San Juan, Texas to Ambrosio and Petra Lopez. Maria was a resident of Mission for over 20 years. Prior to that she lived in Rio Grande City where she raised her family and worked with the Rio Grande City School District. Maria will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Omar Jaime Villegas; brother: Erasmo Avila and sister: Maria Olga Ybarra.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband: Ramiro Villegas; her children: Marlene Larralde (Roy), Leticia Mercado (Reinaldo), Ramiro Villegas, Jr. (Melissa); siblings: Maria Ilda Avila, Carlos Avila, Ricardo Avila; grandchildren: Charlene Larralde, Arlene Gutierrez, Marcus Larralde, Raven, Lexus, Bryce, Logan Villegas, Cameron and Jared Mercado; one great-grandchild: Arabella Gutierrez.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1813 N. Conway in Mission from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 1:00 PM. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 3:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 21, 2019
