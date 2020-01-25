Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Pharr, TX
View Map
Maria M. "Amada" Castillo

Maria M. "Amada" Castillo Obituary
Pharr - Maria M. "Amada" Castillo, 76, went home to our Lord Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in San Juan, Amada had lived in Pharr over 60 years and was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ovidio Castillo; a son, Roel Castillo; a daughter, Cyn-Dee Castillo; her parents, Manuel and Dolores Garcia; and a brother, Mayo Garcia.

Amada is survived by her two daughters, Belinda (Gilbert) Tristan of Richmond, TX, Zonia Castillo of San Juan; eight grandchildren, Gibo Roel (Alisa) Tristan, Gino Anthony (Chelsea) Tristan, Alexandra C. Hogan, Maria C. Hogan, Gavin Edward (Robi) Tristan, Gabriela C. Flores, Sabella C. Flores, Ricky O. Flores; six great-grandchildren, Pai, Gracyn, Gibo Jr., Mia, Gino Jr., Giana-Rae; and a brother, Roberto (Gloria) Garcia of Alamo.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 25, 2020
