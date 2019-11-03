Home

Maria M. Lara Obituary
Alamo/Donna - Maria M. Lara, 70, went home to our Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

Born in Zacatecas, MX, Mrs. Lara had lived in Alamo most of her life, and was a current resident of Donna. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan and of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Mrs. Lara was employed by PSJA ISD for 14 years until her retirement in 2018.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Armando Lara; her parents, Severiano Juarez and Maria Rosa Torres; and a sister, Beatriz Gomez.

Mrs. Lara is survived by her six children, Gabriel (Nancy) Perea, Elizabeth Castillo, Jose (Teresa) Perea, Victor (Josefa) Perea, Gilberto (Maria) Perea, Sonia (Mario) Ortega; 27 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Guillermo and Rogelio Gomez.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 3, 2019
