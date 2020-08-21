Or Copy this URL to Share

Pharr - Maria M. Villagomez, age 86, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Comfort House in Mcallen. She is survived by her brothers and sisters; Agustin Mendez, Oscar Villagomez, Cedelia Contreras, Baldemar Villagomez, Miguel Villagomez, Nicolas Villagomez Jr., Rosa Sanchez, Arnoldo Villagomez. Funeral mass will be held today, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.



