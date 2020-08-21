1/1
Maria M. Villagomez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Maria M. Villagomez, age 86, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Comfort House in Mcallen. She is survived by her brothers and sisters; Agustin Mendez, Oscar Villagomez, Cedelia Contreras, Baldemar Villagomez, Miguel Villagomez, Nicolas Villagomez Jr., Rosa Sanchez, Arnoldo Villagomez. Funeral mass will be held today, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved