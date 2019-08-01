Home

Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Maria Magdalena Rodriguez

Maria Magdalena Rodriguez Obituary
Mission - Maria Magdalena Rodriguez, age 69, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019 at her sister's residence in Rio Grande City.

She was an excellent mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. Her life was dedicated to her family, friends, and the Lord. Loving, happy, friendly, hardworking, faithful, nice, pleasant and joyful are not enough to describe how we truly feel about her. A great person all the way around. Although we will miss her dearly, she is off to a better place.

She was a native of Rio Grande City and had retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone after 26 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eliu Rodriguez, her parents, Consuelo & Adan Mayorga, sister, Ernestina Mayorga and by a brother, Jacobo Mayorga.

She is survived by two sons, Roberto Eliu (Maria Del Rosario) Rodriguez of Dallas & Samuel Oscar (Patricia) Rodriguez of Fort Worth, one daughter, Norma Iris Rodriguez of Richardson, six grandchildren, one brother, Gustavo Mayorga and eight sisters, Maria Teresa Mayorga, Micaela Elizondo, Maria Elfida Garcia, Corina Vela, San Juana Saenz, Irene Conejo, Maria Reina Espinoza & Yolanda Espinoza.

Visitation will be held Today, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019
