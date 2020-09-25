McAllen - Maria Magdalena (Mary) Hernandez of McAllen, Texas, died of Covid-19 on September 15, 2020. She is survived by daughters Celsa Magdalena (Maggie) Saenz, Francisca Elizabeth (Cissy) Saenz, stepdaughter Audrey Kreamer (Paul), her beloved dogs, Brody and Dutch, as well as siblings Norma Villanueva (Juan), Calixto Hernandez (Sylvia), Judi Hernandez, Irma Hernandez, Patty Hernandez (Mike) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Sandoval, Jr., her parents, Felix and Celsa Hernandez, her twin brother Felix Hernandez, her brother Louie Hernandez and, most recently, her sister Grace Lawson, who also died of Covid-19.
Originally from the McAllen area, Mary graduated from Sharyland High School in 1976 and attended Pan American University in Edinburg. Through years of hard work and commitment, Mary built her own business and established herself as a gifted and successful realtor and property manager. She was widely recognized as someone who always went above and beyond for her clients.
Mary was an avid traveler and visited many countries. She was particularly fond of visiting Mexico. Her girls note that, so far, they have visited 11 different states in Mexico due to Mary's determination to show them the world. She was a friend to all and is routinely described as loving, fun, supportive, adventurous and a dear, dear friend. She opened her heart and home to anyone who needed a hand.
In addition to traveling, Mary loved spending time with family and friends, great tequila and a good movie. She was also passionate about her work. She was a devoted mother to Maggie & Cissy, a beautiful sister and confidant, a fun & caring aunt, a trusted and respected colleague, and a true, loyal friend to so many. Mary was kind, loving, hospitable and generous, always quick to share her time and treasure. The best family and friend gatherings were often at Mary's. A woman of strong faith, Mary could always be counted on for strength and support, no matter the circumstances. While her passing is a huge loss for her family and friends, we know she has been given eternal life in the arms of our loving God.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family has decided to host all events virtually in place of large gatherings. This allows friends and family from all over the world to join us without putting themselves and others at risk of contracting COVID-19, which ultimately took Mary's life. Please visit www.marymhernandez.com
for more information.