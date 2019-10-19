Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Maria Margarita E. Villegas Obituary
Granjeno/San Juan - Maria Margarita E. Villegas, 79, entered eternal rest Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, TX.

Born in Mission, she had lived in San Juan for ten years and was formerly of Granjeno, TX. Maria Margarita was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, attending adult daycare, gambling, dancing, and attending family gatherings.

Maria Margarita is preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Villegas Sr.; a daughter, Hermelinda Villegas; and her parents, Ascencion and Justa Escalante.

Mrs. Villegas is survived by five sons, Ramiro Villagas Jr., Rodolfo (Blanca) Villegas, Ricardo (Graciela) Villegas, Arturo Villegas, Jesus (Patricia) Villegas; four daughters, Rosa Ana (Jose A.) Ibanez of Donna, Liza (Mario) Garcia, Victoria (Pablo) Salinas, both of Edinburg, Aracelia (Juan Carlos) Flores of San Juan; 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Micaela Escalante of Mission, Frances Garcia of Austin; and two brothers, Pedro Escalante of Mission and Arturo Garces of San Antonio.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Granjeno. Interment will follow at Granjeno Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 19, 2019
